Looking for a new job? Job fair today in Howell

HOWELL, Mich (WLNS) – If you’re looking for a job or career change we’re “here for you” with a heads-up on a job fair taking place in Howell today.

Hundreds of positions need filling in a variety of fields.

More than 50 employers will be there, including Belle Tire, Buffalo Wild Wings, Home Depot, Lake Trust Credit Union and Livingston County EMS and Central Dispatch.

The job fair is free and open to everyone.

It’s taking place from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the “Crystal Gardens Banquet Center” in Howell.

You’re encouraged to bring a resume and dress for an interview.

There will also be live workshops and special opportunities for veterans.

ONLINE: Howell Job Fair