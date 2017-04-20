Legislature votes to help identify people with special needs

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Legislation designed to help identify lost or injured people with special needs will soon reach Gov. Rick Snyder.

Michigan allows for the fingerprinting of children under age 17 if parents or guardians request it. The Legislature voted Wednesday to let parents and guardians of those who have special needs to ask law enforcement for fingerprints and photos to be taken.

Supporters say the move would assist law enforcement in reuniting families when those with special needs are scared or unable to identify themselves. A sponsor, Republican Sen. Rick Jones of Grand Ledge, says the caregivers would pay the state police for the extra cost of fingerprinting and taking photos.

The bills won unanimous approval and will be enrolled Thursday.

ONLINE:

House Bill 4137

Senate Bill 38

