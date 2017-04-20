Hillsdale sheriff’s office reaching residents with new smartphone app

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WLNS) — Smartphones have become a big part of our lives and take up a lot our attention.

That’s why a sheriff’s office in mid-Michigan is trying to reach us where we are, by launching a smartphone application.

The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office is the first sheriff’s office in Michigan to launch an app.

“I am just pleased that we have the ability to timely dump information out to our residents,” said Sheriff Timothy Parker.

The app allows you stay on top of the latest information coming out Hillsdale County with news releases, arrest reports, and pictures of most wanted suspects.

“Take a close look, see if they know the individual, and then they can submit a tip back to us where they believe that individual is,” Sheriff Parker said.

If you’re missing a pet, check the app.

It shows what pets have been picked up by authorities and where to find them.

If you have pictures of an incident you want the sheriff’s office to take a look at you can submit them using the app.

“Take a photograph of whatever the situation is. They can submit it to our office, and then we’re going to have a good quality photograph to investigate and see what the problem is,” Sheriff Parker said.

The sheriff’s office app will also be useful when there’s an emergency.

Authorities can send out push notifications to keep you safe.

“We can alert residents to stay away from that area. We can also alert residents that maybe we have a burglary ring working a particular area,” Sheriff Parker said.

The sheriff says the app launched a couple weeks ago and he’s already getting positive feedback.

“That gives this extra security measure to our community to know that we are working on things diligently and we’re taking an active part of law enforcement in the community,” Sheriff Parker said.

The app is free to download.

To download it, search for “Hillsdale County Sheriff” in your phone’s app store.