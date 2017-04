LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Former Lansing city councilmember Harold Leeman Junior has been bound over for trial and is facing charges of embezzlement.

He was in court this morning for his preliminary examination.

Leeman is charged with one count of embezzlement as an agent or trustee.

He threw his hat in the ring for Lansing mayor last month.

Leeman served on the Lansing city council for more than a decade, representing the First Ward.

He lost his seat in 2007.