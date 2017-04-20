Education secretary, teachers union chief visit Ohio school

By Published:
Betsy DeVos
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2017 file photo, Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. The Senate was poised on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, to confirm Devos by the narrowest possible margin, with Vice President Mike Pence expected to break a 50-50 tie, despite a last-ditch effort by Democrats to sink the nomination. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

VAN WERT, Ohio (AP) – Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is set to visit a public school in Ohio with the president of a national teachers union, who has been among her most vocal critics and has suggested that DeVos doesn’t understand what students need to succeed.

DeVos and American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten on Thursday are scheduled to visit a school in Van Wert, a few miles from the Indiana state line.

Weingarten has criticized the school choice advocate and wealthy Republican donor for showing “antipathy for public schools” and favoring private and for-profit schools.

Weingarten invited DeVos to visit public schools to see what strategies are helping students be successful.

DeVos says students should be able to attend schools that meet their needs, and public schools fit that for many families.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s