Cong. Bishop to host Town Hall meetings today

STOCKBRIDGE, Mich (WLNS) – Last week U.S. Representative Mike Bishop responded to calls by voters for him to hold town hall meetings.

The first three were held in Livingston County.

Today Rep. Bishop will continue that series of meetings with three town halls in Stockbridge for Ingham County voters.

However, they’ll still have the same format that made those first meetings controversial.

Specifically, the only people allowed to attend are those who signed-up and got approved in advance.

The meetings are scheduled for 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m., 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the American Legion Hall in Stockbridge.

Bishop’s office says this is for security and capacity reasons.

Not long after the previous town hall meetings voters in Livingston County organized their own meeting, open to all, to be held with-or-without Bishop.

He didn’t attend but hundreds still turned-out to voice their concerns on topics including health care.