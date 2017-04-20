Bells in Hillsdale clock tower ring again after 20 year silence

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WLNS) — There’s a familiar sound ringing through Hillsdale, one that hasn’t been heard for more than 20 years.

Bells in the Hillsdale County Courthouse clock tower are now chiming again after being silent for decades.

6 News went to Hillsdale to find out how county workers made this happen.

The bells have been high atop the courthouse for more than 100 years, but have been silent for the last 20 because of technical problems.

“We had gotten estimates and everything but it was too expensive for our budget,” said Randy Finley, Hillsdale County Facilities Manager.

Finley says two county employees got together and started working.

“They spent 4-5 hours up there and figured it out,” Finley said.

The workers spent just $45, avoiding a $6,000 professional fix.

“It gives a big feeling of accomplishment when you do something like that,” Finley said.

The bells are synced up to the clock on the building, playing a short tune at the start of every hour and then ringing one time for each hour that has passed.

The bells also sound a short chime every 15 minutes.

Kathy Newell owns the Blossom Shop across the street from the courthouse, and heard the bells for the first time yesterday.

“It was really nice, you had the old atmosphere,” Newell said.

She hopes the bells will bring more people downtown.

“We do a lot of flowers, we do hanging baskets, the clock; anything little helps the downtown businesses in a small community,” Newell said.

The clock stops chiming at 11 p.m., and picks up again at 6 a.m.