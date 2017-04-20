SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH: Afternoon storms move through mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been posted for mid-Michigan until 8:00 p.m. this evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Ingham County until 3:00 p.m. and Livingston County until 3:30p.m.

Heavy rains and lightning are moving through mid-Michigan this afternoon but should be out of the area early this evening.

StormTracker 6 meteorologists David Young and Erik Kostrzewa are watching the storm and say the worst of the weather should move out by 8:00 p.m.

The heaviest area of the storm is tracking southeast of I-69 and is moving generally east.

People along the I-94 corridor should be aware of the possibility of larger hail falling.

Be careful on the roads as the possibility of flooding exists in low-lying areas.

Do not drive into standing water, no matter how shallow it might appear.

You can get the most current weather information on the StormTracker 6 app for your smartphones.