Wharton Center announces 35th anniversary season

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Wharton Center is rolling out a very special 35th Anniversary Season by bringing in new musicals, familiar favorites and a line-up of world class artists.
“This year we celebrate Wharton Center’s anniversary with six brand-new Broadway musicals and, after almost a decade, the return of Disney’s THE LION KING,” says Executive Director Mike Brand.
“I’m inspired by this coming season, and I know our audiences will be too!”
The MSU Federal Credit Union Broadway at Wharton Center series has six Wharton Center premieres, including THE BODYGUARD, based on the smash hit film and featuring a host of irresistible classics including “One Moment in Time,” “So Emotional” and one of the most popular songs of all time, “I Will Always Love You.”
Also premiering are the musical, FINDING NEVERLAND; WAITRESS, and the Tony® winning production of AN AMERICAN IN PARIS.
In addition, ON YOUR FEET! is coming to the Wharton Center. The Emilio & Gloria Estefan Musical takes audiences behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making and groundbreaking couple.
Also, the 10-time Tony® nominated show SOMETHING ROTTEN! arrives in March.
Then, in July of 2018, THE LION KING returns for a three-week-engagement.
MSU FEDERAL CREDIT UNION BROADWAY AT WHARTON CENTER:
The Bodyguard
October
17-22, 2017
An American in Paris
November 14-19, 2017
Finding Neverland
December 12-17, 2017
Waitress
January 23-28, 2018
On Your Feet!
February 13-18, 2018
Something Rotten!
March 13-18, 2018
Disney’s
The Lion King
July 11-29, 2018
Sensory-Friendly Performance
July 21, 2018
at 2:00 pm.
WHARTON CENTER’S PERFORMING ARTS SERIES INCLUDES:
CLASSICAL AT WHARTON CENTER:
Moscow State Symphony
Orchestra
November 7, 2017
Pavel Kogan, conductor
Vienna Boys Choir:
Holiday
November 28, 2017
Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax, Leonidas Kavakos
February 26, 2018
DANCE AT WHARTON CENTER:
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago
October 10, 2017
Travis Wall’s Shaping Sound:
After the Curtain
November 1, 2017
Moscow Festival Ballet:
January 12, 2018
Cinderella
Dance Theatre of Harlem
May 2, 2018
MSU FEDERAL CREDIT UNION JAZZ AT WHARTON CENTER:
Squirrel Nut Zippers and Davina & the Vagabonds
January 18, 2018
The Birdland All-Stars
February 24, 2018
Featuring Tommy Igoe
To Ray with Love
April 20, 2018
Starring Maceo Parker
Featuring The Ray Charles Orchestra & The Raelettes
THE DOCTORS COMPANY VARIETY AT WHARTON CENTER:
David Sedaris
November 3, 2017
Jeff Daniels and the Ben Daniels Band
November 12, 2017
Yamato – The Drummers of Japan
February 6, 2018
Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy:
February 8, 2017
Visions from Cape Breton & Beyond
THE ILLUMINATE SERIES AT WHARTON CENTER:
Stuart Pimsler Dance & Theater:
Matinee
January 17, 2018
Lungs
February 15-18, 2018
WORLD VIEW LECTURE SERIES:
David Ignatius
October 30, 2017
Gina McCarthy
December 4, 2017
Lynn Nottage
April 2, 2018
ACT ONE FAMILY SERIES:
Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat
October 28, 2017
Sensory-Friendly Performance
October 29, 2017
Dragons Love Tacos…and More!
January 27, 2018
Clementine
March 24, 2018
Sensory-Friendly Performance
March 25, 2018
Lightwire Theater:
April 15, 2018
Moon Mouse, A Space Odyssey