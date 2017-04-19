Wharton Center announces 35th anniversary season

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Wharton Center is rolling out a very special 35th Anniversary Season by bringing in new musicals, familiar favorites and a line-up of world class artists.

“This year we celebrate Wharton Center’s anniversary with six brand-new Broadway musicals and, after almost a decade, the return of Disney’s THE LION KING,” says Executive Director Mike Brand.

“I’m inspired by this coming season, and I know our audiences will be too!”

The MSU Federal Credit Union Broadway at Wharton Center series has six Wharton Center premieres, including THE BODYGUARD, based on the smash hit film and featuring a host of irresistible classics including “One Moment in Time,” “So Emotional” and one of the most popular songs of all time, “I Will Always Love You.”

Also premiering are the musical, FINDING NEVERLAND; WAITRESS, and the Tony® winning production of AN AMERICAN IN PARIS.

In addition, ON YOUR FEET! is coming to the Wharton Center. The Emilio & Gloria Estefan Musical takes audiences behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making and groundbreaking couple.

Also, the 10-time Tony® nominated show SOMETHING ROTTEN! arrives in March.

Then, in July of 2018, THE LION KING returns for a three-week-engagement.

Get ticket information and more here.

MSU FEDERAL CREDIT UNION BROADWAY AT WHARTON CENTER:

The Bodyguard

October

17-22, 2017

An American in Paris

November 14-19, 2017

Finding Neverland

December 12-17, 2017

Waitress

January 23-28, 2018

On Your Feet!

February 13-18, 2018

Something Rotten!

March 13-18, 2018

Disney’s

The Lion King

July 11-29, 2018

Sensory-Friendly Performance

July 21, 2018

at 2:00 pm.

WHARTON CENTER’S PERFORMING ARTS SERIES INCLUDES:

CLASSICAL AT WHARTON CENTER:

Moscow State Symphony

Orchestra

November 7, 2017

Pavel Kogan, conductor

Vienna Boys Choir:

Holiday

November 28, 2017

Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax, Leonidas Kavakos

February 26, 2018



DANCE AT WHARTON CENTER:

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

October 10, 2017

Travis Wall’s Shaping Sound:

After the Curtain

November 1, 2017

Moscow Festival Ballet:

January 12, 2018

Cinderella

Dance Theatre of Harlem

May 2, 2018

MSU FEDERAL CREDIT UNION JAZZ AT WHARTON CENTER:

Squirrel Nut Zippers and Davina & the Vagabonds

January 18, 2018

The Birdland All-Stars

February 24, 2018

Featuring Tommy Igoe

To Ray with Love

April 20, 2018

Starring Maceo Parker

Featuring The Ray Charles Orchestra & The Raelettes

THE DOCTORS COMPANY VARIETY AT WHARTON CENTER:

David Sedaris

November 3, 2017

Jeff Daniels and the Ben Daniels Band

November 12, 2017

Yamato – The Drummers of Japan

February 6, 2018

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy:

February 8, 2017

Visions from Cape Breton & Beyond

THE ILLUMINATE SERIES AT WHARTON CENTER:

Stuart Pimsler Dance & Theater:

Matinee

January 17, 2018

Lungs

February 15-18, 2018

WORLD VIEW LECTURE SERIES:

David Ignatius

October 30, 2017

Gina McCarthy

December 4, 2017

Lynn Nottage

April 2, 2018

ACT ONE FAMILY SERIES:

Dr. Seuss’s The Cat in the Hat

October 28, 2017

Sensory-Friendly Performance

October 29, 2017

Dragons Love Tacos…and More!

January 27, 2018

Clementine

March 24, 2018

Sensory-Friendly Performance

March 25, 2018

Lightwire Theater:

April 15, 2018

Moon Mouse, A Space Odyssey