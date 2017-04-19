The National Education Association comes to Lansing

Published:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Schools Education Association and the Lansing School District are hosting a local segment of the National Education Association’s National Listening and Engagement Tour on April 19 from 5:00-8:00pm.

The event is taking place at Pattengill Middle School on 626 Marshall Street.

Parents and employees from all districts and encouraged to attend and get engaged in conversation.

The conversation will revolve around how to support public schools. Local leaders and policymakers will be in attendance including nationally acclaimed education author, Jamie Vollmer; Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero; state legislators Andy Shor and Tom Cochran; MEA Vice PResident Nancy Strachan and more.

Part of the event will feature a panel discussion including Lansing School District Superintendent; Dr. Ruben Martinez, MSU Professor of Sociology; State Representative Andy Schor; Rachel Lewis, Lansing School Board President and Program Manager at Bethany Christian Services; Ray Telman, Executive Director of the Middle Cities Education Association; and Dr. Terry Flennaugh, MSU Assistant Professor of Race, Culture and Equity in Education.

The evening will include a free Mexican buffet dinner from 5:00–6:00 pm, along with a pizza dinner in a room where free childcare will be provided.

For more information, visit teachingempowered.com.

