State lawmakers aim to prevent sexual assault

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Inform, empower and prevent…that’s the initiative State First Lady Sue Snyder and a group of bipartisan lawmakers hope to deliver loud and clear here at home and across the country.

“It’s very important that we especially not only keep…you know address all sexual assaults but particularly the ones on college campuses as well,” said Kalamazoo State Senator Tonya Schuitmaker.

Approximately 1 in 6 women will be a victim of sexual assault in their lifetime and according to State Sen. Schuitmaker, the “Sexual Assault Initiative” was created nearly three years ago after the problem escalated and was often overlooked on college campuses.

“This is a huge problem and so we need to address it,” Sen. Schuitmaker stated.

Today, lawmakers took the stand to announce their efforts in combatting the problem including Livonia State Representative Laura Cox who says action needs to be taken.

“I want to make sure that we’re representing and educating and talking about what happens unfortunately on college campuses and hopefully put a stop to it,” said Rep. Cox.

Raising awareness on this issue is crucial and although State First Lady Sue Snyder couldn’t be there, she sent this message:

“I’m proud of the work of our state in doing and being a national leader in addressing this difficult, yet important issue and I look forward to continuing our work to keep Michigan students safe on campus.”

With hopes of putting a stop to sexual assault for good.