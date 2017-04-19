Sandy Draggoo announces retirement

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Sandra Draggoo was one of the first women to lead a public transportation system in the country. When she joined the Capitol Area Transport Authority (CATA) in Lansing in 1974 as the Executive Secretary, she never imagined how big of an impact she would have.

Her hard work was rewarded when she was selected to fill the vacant Executive Director position. In 1985, she began her time as the CEO/Executive Director of CATA. Today, Draggoo announced her time in that role is now numbered.

Draggoo directed CATA’s construction of a new transportation center, negotiated public transportation services on Michigan State University’s campus and sponsored many events in the Greater Lansing Area.

She announced today that she plans to retire next February.

