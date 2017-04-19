Rescue training at Mackinac Bridge for painting project

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) – Rescue training is taking place with local emergency services agencies in preparation for a painting project on the Mackinac Bridge’s north tower.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority says the training is scheduled from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at the bridge that connects Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas.

The bridge will have single-lane closures with traffic shifts during the training.

Authority Executive Secretary Bob Sweeney says “making sure the contractor and emergency services personnel are familiar with the tower interior is critical for them in planning for any unforeseen incidents.”

Work has started on the $6.3 million project to strip old paint from the north tower and repaint it with a lead-free zinc-based paint.

Plans call for the south tower to be stripped and painted starting in 2019.