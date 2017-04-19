Naked woman cited for indecent exposure after motorcycle ride through town

JACKSON, MI – Morning commuters on Jackson’s west side aren’t lying when they say they saw a totally nude woman riding on the back of a motorcycle Wednesday.

According to our media partners at Mlive.com, at about 9:15 a.m., April 19, Jackson Central Dispatch issued a notice to police in the Jackson area to be on the lookout for a woman riding on the back of a motorcycle without any clothes on, Interim Director of Police and Fire Services Elmer Hitt said.

Shortly afterward, a Jackson officer at a Wisner Street gas station saw a blue motorcycle speed down the street with a naked female passenger clinging to the male driver’s back, Hitt said.

The officer gave chase, briefly fell behind but quickly relocated the motorcycle, stopping it near the intersection of McKay and W. Ganson streets, Hitt said.

The woman, 46, was putting on a jacket by the time officers caught up with the motorcycle and told officers she was a “thrill seeker,” Hitt said.

The man did not provide much explanation as to why the woman was naked and said he was just giving her a ride home, Hitt said.

The woman was issued a misdemeanor citation for indecent exposure. Blackman-Leoni Township Public Safety Assisted at the scene.

The article was first seen at Mlive.com.

