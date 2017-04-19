Michigan to hold voluntary statewide tornado drill today

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Authorities are asking Michigan residents, businesses and organizations to participate in a voluntary statewide tornado drill.

Officials say nearly all state of Michigan facilities will participate in the 1 p.m. Wednesday drill.

In preparation for possible tornadoes, people should identify the lowest place to take cover or find an interior hallway away from windows, doors and outside walls. Sturdy workbenches and stairwells also can provide shelter in a basement or other designated area.

Each member of a household should know where to go and what to do in the event of a tornado and monitor news reports for updates on approaching storms.

Emergency supply kits with enough food and water to last three days should be prepared. Important family documents also can be stored in the kits.