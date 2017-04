LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Michigan State Police is 100 years old this year and today the state will honor that century of service.

Governor Rick Snyder and lieutenant governor Brian Calley will join MSP director Colonel Kristie Etue in a brief presentation at the Capitol building to mark the declaration of April 19th as “MSP Day” in Michigan.

The public is invited to learn more about the observance and the State Police as a whole from 9:00 to 4:00 today in the Capitol rotunda.