LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing Police are looking for an attempted armed robber right now.

Around 11:00 p.m. last night they say a man got into a taxi, pulled out a gun and tried to rob the driver.

It happened on the 1000 block of Prospect Street.

When he didn’t get what he wanted, police say he fired a shot inside the car.

Nobody was hurt and the man ran off without getting anything.