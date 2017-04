JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – A 48-year old man has been sentenced to prison today in Jackson.

In March Rowland James pleaded guilty to Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree involving a person under 13.

Today Judge John McBain sentenced James to 35 to 60 years in prison.

This is third conviction so he was sentenced as a habitual offender.

The conviction carried a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison and a maximum of life.