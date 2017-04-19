“Ginger” Pet Of The Day April 19

Meet “Ginger”, our Pet of the Day today. Ginger is a robust, 8-year-old chihuahua mix girl. She enjoys a good meal but also likes her walks. Ginger has a wonderful personality, is very sweet and friendly. She has a reduced adoption fee because she is a senior. Ginger has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Ginger by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

Advertisement