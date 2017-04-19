“Ginger” Pet Of The Day April 19

Meet “Ginger”, our Pet of the Day today. Ginger is a robust, 8-year-old chihuahua mix girl. She enjoys a good meal but also likes her walks. Ginger has a wonderful personality, is very sweet and friendly. She has a reduced adoption fee because she is a senior. Ginger has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Ginger by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.
We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.