Germ-zapping robot keeping local hospital clean

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Keeping surfaces clean and free of bacteria is a constant battle for medical facilities.

But now a hospital in mid-Michigan is taking advantage of the latest technology to bust germs.

6 News went to Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson for an up-close look.

One of the newest employees at the health center is a robot that zaps germs into oblivion to keep you safe at the hospital.

“It’s a significant investment. But it’s an investment that for us, we thought was wise for our patient population,” said Jason Hammond, Director of Hospitality Services at Henry Ford Allegiance Health.

After getting switched on by an operator, the robot pushes up its neck to stand 5 feet fall, and then emits a high-pitched hum and bright light.

“What the lighting does is it mutates microorganisms and it actually disinfects and kills that bacteria,” Hammond said.

Staff will typically run the machine for five minute cycles in three different parts of a room for maximum germ-zapping.

“We’re going to be using them primarily in patient rooms. We’ll also be using them in our operating rooms, as well in dialysis units,” Hammond said.

It obliterates dangerous germs that could lead to hospital acquired infections.

“We already have a very low rate of hospital acquired infections. This will enhance our ability to kill those microorganisms that might be hard to get with normal disinfecting or cleaning,” Hammond said.

When it’s done, the robot leaves the room with a fresh clean smell that gives staff and patients peace of mind.

“You can’t eliminate the old housekeeping coming in and cleaning your room. It’s still a key part of getting people to feel better. This takes it to a whole other level that you can’t do manually with just disinfectant and a rag,” Hammond said.

The hospital currently has three germ-zapping robots, and they could be getting more in the future.