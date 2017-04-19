Ex-EMT charged, accused of not responding to emergency call

By Published:

DETROIT (AP) – A former emergency medical technician has been charged after medical response was delayed to a Detroit home where an eight-month-old girl was having trouble breathing and later died.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 45-year-old Ann Marie Thomas was arraigned Wednesday on a willful neglect of duty charge.

Prosecutors say Thomas’ EMS vehicle was stopped and parked less than a mile from the northwest Detroit home on May 30, 2015. Another emergency medical technician was sent to the home, but I’Nayah Wright-Trussel later died.

The city of Detroit fired Thomas on June 24, 2015. The girl’s family later filed a civil lawsuit against Thomas, the city and the Detroit Fire Department.

Thomas was not represented Wednesday by an attorney. An April 28 pretrial hearing is scheduled.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s