Ex-EMT charged, accused of not responding to emergency call

DETROIT (AP) – A former emergency medical technician has been charged after medical response was delayed to a Detroit home where an eight-month-old girl was having trouble breathing and later died.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 45-year-old Ann Marie Thomas was arraigned Wednesday on a willful neglect of duty charge.

Prosecutors say Thomas’ EMS vehicle was stopped and parked less than a mile from the northwest Detroit home on May 30, 2015. Another emergency medical technician was sent to the home, but I’Nayah Wright-Trussel later died.

The city of Detroit fired Thomas on June 24, 2015. The girl’s family later filed a civil lawsuit against Thomas, the city and the Detroit Fire Department.

Thomas was not represented Wednesday by an attorney. An April 28 pretrial hearing is scheduled.