Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance to find three people wanted for felonies. They are pictured left to right:

Austin James Henderson has a felony warrant for a Weapon Offense out of Lansing. Henderson is a white male, 23, 6’2″ and weighs 275 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Stephanie Michelle Henry has a felony warrant for Damage to Property out of Lansing. Henry is a black female, 25, 5’5′ and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Christopher Michael Chambers has felony warrant for Embezzlement out of Lansing. Chambers is a white male, 36, 6’2″ and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.