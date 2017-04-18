State Police searching for missing girl

(WLNS) – There is a “Missing Endangered Advisory” for you this morning.

Police are searching for 14-year-old Merissa Rose Logwood who they say went missing near Roosevelt High School in Taylor.

She’s 5’2″ tall with black hair and brown eyes.

The girl was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt/jacket, gray leggins, gray Nike shoes and carrying a backpack.

She was last seen in the Monroe area.

She was recently released from the hospital and does not have her medication with her.

If you see her, or know where she might be, call “9-1-1.”