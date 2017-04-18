Repeat: 2nd man hit by car at same spot on south Lansing street

Related Coverage Lansing Police identify man who died after being hit by car

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A man is in critical condition inside a local hospital right now after Lansing Police say he was hit by a car while walking last night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 3000 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard north of West Holmes Road.

That’s on the south side of Lansing.

It’s still early in their investigation but police say as of right now, it appears the 28-year old victim walked out in front of the car as it was headed south.

Last Friday night a man was struck by a car and killed in the same location.

Police say the man was in the middle of South Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard when he was hit.