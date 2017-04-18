Michigan veteran’s dogs pardoned from death row

IONIA, Mich. (AP) – A U.S. Army veteran’s three dogs who were accused of killing a farmer’s goats and cat in Michigan have been pardoned from euthanization.

According to our sister station WOOD-TV, Ionia County District Court Judge Raymond Voet decided Monday that there wasn’t enough evidence to prove Mario and Luigi, the mixed pit bull service dogs Allen Hustin depends on to comfort him, killed three goats inside a pen where they were found after escaping their own backyard July 2016. The two dogs were released from the shelter they were being held at the next morning.

The third dog, German shepherd Major, was also seized but disappeared from the shelter last fall and is still missing.

Voet initially ruled that common sense dictates the dogs should be put down, but the family was granted a new hearing in March.