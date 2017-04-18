Michigan veteran’s dogs pardoned from death row

By Published:

IONIA, Mich. (AP) – A U.S. Army veteran’s three dogs who were accused of killing a farmer’s goats and cat in Michigan have been pardoned from euthanization.

According to our sister station WOOD-TV, Ionia County District Court Judge Raymond Voet decided Monday that there wasn’t enough evidence to prove Mario and Luigi, the mixed pit bull service dogs Allen Hustin depends on to comfort him, killed three goats inside a pen where they were found after escaping their own backyard July 2016. The two dogs were released from the shelter they were being held at the next morning.

The third dog, German shepherd Major, was also seized but disappeared from the shelter last fall and is still missing.

Voet initially ruled that common sense dictates the dogs should be put down, but the family was granted a new hearing in March.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s