Lockdown at Mason High ends; search for fugitive continues

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – The United States Marshal’s Service is continuing the search for a missing fugitive in the Mason area.

The search for Michael Raymond, 33, caused the Mason High School to be locked down early this afternoon.

Raymond escaped from a halfway house in Kalamazoo County and was seen near the high school today.

He was serving a sentence on a federal firearms charge.

Raymond was not located and the search continues.

He is described as 6’1″ with blue eyes.

The Mason Police Department is assisting the U.S. Marshal’s Office in the search.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Mason Police Department at 517-676-2458.