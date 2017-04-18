Local woman takes on violent world of mixed martial arts

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Aurelio Cisneros only took up mixed martial arts fighting three years ago but she is turning professional now. 6 Sports reporter Alex Sims paid this remarkable local fighter a visit today…where else? At the gym. Watch the video above to meet this young fighter.
