Local woman takes on violent world of mixed martial arts

By Published:

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Aurelio Cisneros only took up mixed martial arts fighting three years ago but she is turning professional now. 6 Sports reporter Alex Sims paid this remarkable local fighter a visit today…where else? At the gym. Watch the video above to meet this young fighter.

