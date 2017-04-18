KIDS COUNT: Ingham, Jackson and Clinton Counties ranked in child well-being

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The annual Kids Count in Michigan Data Book is out and Clinton County is one of the top-rated counties in the state.

Clinton County ranked second in the survey, behind Ottawa in west Michigan.

Ingham County ranked 46 out of 82 (Keeweenaw County did not have enough data to rank) and Jackson County ranked 59th.

The counties were ranked on the categories economic security, health, family and community and education.

In Ingham County more than 45 percent of students receive free or reduced school lunches. The number is slightly higher in Jackson County, 48 percent. In Clinton County 28 percent of students are in the school lunch program.

Prenatal care is a concern and in Clinton County (5th) just over 22 percent of pregnant women received less than adequate prenatal care. Ingham County (53rd) reports 35 percent of pregnant women had less than adequate prenatal care with 31 percent being the number in Jackson County (39th).

The report examined the number of children involved in child abuse/neglect investigations. In Ingham County (28th) there were 28 confirmed victims per 1000 kids. Jackson County (78th) reported 35 victims per 1000 kids and in Clinton County (7th) there were 11 confirmed victims per 1000.

Graduation rates are part of the Kids Count study. In Ingham County (63rd) 23 percent of the kids do not graduate on time. Jackson County (54th) is slightly ahead of that with 21 percent. Clinton County (3rd) saw 9 percent of its students not graduate on time.

This is the 25th year the Michigan League for Public Policy has published the Kids Count report.

According to the report, statewide more than 1 in 5 (22 percent) of Michigan children lived in poverty in 2015. That’s up 15 percent from 2008.

The top three counties for child well-being are Ottawa, Clinton and Oakland. The bottom three are Oceana, Iosco and Lake.

ONLINE: 2017 Kids Count in Michigan Data Book