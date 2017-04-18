Flint mayor to make recommendation on city’s water source

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – Flint’s mayor is poised to make a recommendation on where the city should get its drinking water long term in the wake of the crisis that left the supply contaminated with lead.

Karen Weaver will make the announcement Tuesday.

She said last year that the city of about 100,000 residents would stick with a plan to ultimately draw from a new pipeline that is being built to Lake Huron. But she has been reevaluating the decision partly as a requirement for Flint to receive $100 million in federal funding to address the man-made disaster.

Flint currently gets treated water from a Detroit-area system.

The city returned to that source in 2015 after it was discovered that Flint River water was not treated to reduce lead pipe corrosion for 18 months.