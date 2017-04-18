Facebook murder suspect dies after police chase

(WLNS) – The man who recorded himself shooting a man to death on Sunday, is dead.

Steve Stephens then posted the video on Facebook.

Today the Pennsylvania State Police confirmed his death on the department’s Twitter account.

Stephens had been the subject of an intense search. State police say Steve Stephens was spotted Tuesday morning by state police in Erie County, in the state’s northwest corner. Authorities say police tried to pull Stephens over and, after a brief pursuit, he shot and killed himself.

This undated photo provided by the Cleveland Police shows Steve Stephens. Cleveland police say they are searching for Stephens, a homicide suspect who broadcast the fatal shooting of another man live on Facebook on Sunday, April 16, 2017. (Cleveland Police via AP)

He had said that he killed as many as 13 people but that has not been confirmed.

This story is developing and will be updated.

