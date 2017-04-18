Facebook murder suspect dies after police chase

(WLNS) – The man who recorded himself shooting a man to death on Sunday, is dead.

Steve Stephens then posted the video on Facebook.

Today the Pennsylvania State Police confirmed his death on the department’s Twitter account.

Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 18, 2017

Stephens had been the subject of an intense search. State police say Steve Stephens was spotted Tuesday morning by state police in Erie County, in the state’s northwest corner. Authorities say police tried to pull Stephens over and, after a brief pursuit, he shot and killed himself.

He had said that he killed as many as 13 people but that has not been confirmed.

This story is developing and will be updated.