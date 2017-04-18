East Lansing moving forward with multi-million dollar redevelopments

(WLNS) – More than $100 million in redevelopment plans are underway in East Lansing, one is up for vote at City Council tonight.

The projects include demolishing vacant buildings along Grand River Avenue and Trowbridge Road, and developing new businesses and apartments and hotels in place of them.

They are part of projects that have been in the works for years and are finally months away from breaking ground.

“It’s been a pretty exciting time for the City of East Lansing,” East Lansing Mayor Mark Meadows said.

A handful of multi-million dollar projects are in the works, starting with the old Ramada Inn on Trowbridge Road, which could be the new site of a Marriot Spring Hill Suites.

“This is really one of the final pieces that hasn’t been redeveloped so this will really put the district in kind of firm standing in terms of higher quality development,” East Lansing Planning and Development Director Tim Dempsey explained

The development would cost around $10 million, the least expensive project on the East Lansing redevelopment line up.

Next will be the old bank on East Grand River Avenue, Valley Park and a strip portion of Grand River Avenue. The projects include a condo, hotel, apartments and businesses in up to 12 story buildings.

“We want to build up rather than out,” Meadows said.

One of the main draws of the project is the corporation that will take the lower level of apartments, Target.

“By having that kind of corporate brand downtown it helps attract other kinds of retailers as well,” Dempsey said.

A change some students say is a much needed addition.

“I think it’s a great idea because I’m out of state and I don’t have a car here so it’s a lot of work to get places and get groceries and anything we need for the house,” Michigan State Junior Samantha Strauss said.

While others say, could deter from the more eclectic bars and businesses downtown offers.

“It would definitely take away from the smaller businesses but, we’ll just have to wait and see I guess,” Michigan State Senior Ryan Dykstra said.

If passed tonight, demolition for the Ramada Inn could start in July, and approval of the other projects will take place at meetings in the next two weeks.