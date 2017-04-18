Child injured in mower accident

By Published:

LIVINGSTON CO., Mich (WLNS) – A two-year-old boy is in an Ann Arbor hospital today after being struck by a lawn mower yesterday.

The lawn tractor and mower were being driven by the child’s grandparent when the accident happened near ten Mile Road and Pheasant Lake Road in South Lyon just after 2:00 p.m.

The grandparent told investigators from the Green Oak Charter Township Police that the child ran in front of the tractor while mowing.

The tractor could not be stopped before hitting the child with the mowing deck.

The child’s legs were, according to police, significantly injured.

He was taken to the University of Michigan Mott Children’s Hospital for treatment.

