“Captain” Pet Of The Day April 18

Meet “Captain”, our Pet of the Day today. Captain is a 10-year-old beagle/pug mix. He’s a handsome guy who’s always ready for a good time. Captain has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Captain by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.

