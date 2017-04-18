Calhoun County dad visits strip club, leaves infant in car

BATTLE CREEK, Mich (WLNS) – A Calhoun County man is in trouble after police say he left his one-year-old son in his car outside a Battle Creek strip club.

Police were called to “Heartbeats” early Saturday morning by some men who said they heard a baby crying in a car.

They found the boy’s father inside.

Sheriff’s officials say 32-year-old Joshua Edwards stopped by the club to drop off money for the boy’s mother, who was working there, and decided to stick around and have a drink.

He is now facing misdemeanor child abuse charges.