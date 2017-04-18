Calhoun County dad visits strip club, leaves infant in car

By Published:

BATTLE CREEK, Mich (WLNS) – A Calhoun County man is in trouble after police say he left his one-year-old son in his car outside a Battle Creek strip club.

Police were called to “Heartbeats” early Saturday morning by some men who said they heard a baby crying in a car.

They found the boy’s father inside.

Sheriff’s officials say 32-year-old Joshua Edwards stopped by the club to drop off money for the boy’s mother, who was working there, and decided to stick around and have a drink.

He is now facing misdemeanor child abuse charges.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s