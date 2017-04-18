2017 Tax Day freebies and deals

(CBS/WLNS) – Tax Day can be stressful for a lot of people. People are racing the clock to get their tax returns filed before the deadline.

It’s also an opportunity for businesses to offer deals to customers.

The Tax day freebies range from free food to discounted services, with the most topical coming from Office Depot, which is offering free shredding on five pounds of documents.

So whether you’re stressed or relaxed today there are some deals just waiting for you.

Here are some of 2017’s tax day freebies:

Bob Evans: The chain is offering 30 percent off carry-out or dine-in meals with this coupon.

Boston Market: The prepared-food purveyor is selling a half-chicken meal with two sides, cornbread, a fountain drink and a cookie. The cost? $10.40.

Bruegger’s Bagels: The bagel chain is offering another “1040” deal, selling a baker’s dozen and two cream cheese containers for $10.40. The deal is good through April 19.

JetBlue: If you owe money to the IRS, you can enter JetBlue’s tax-return drawing. The company is giving away 1,000 one-way flights at JetBlueTaxReturnFlight.com.

Office Depot: If you’re ready to get rid of old documents, Office Depot is offering five pounds of free shredding. The coupon is good until April 29.

McDonald’s: While it’s not a national promotion, some restaurants will be selling a Big Mac or Quarter Pounder for a penny if customers buy one at the regular price. Check with your local McDonald’s for participation.

P.F. Chang’s: The Chinese-food chain is offering 20 percent off takeout orders with the promo code TAXDAY through April 18.