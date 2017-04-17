Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in Hillsdale County

HILLSDALE CO., Mich – A man died this weekend after hitting a deer with his motorcycle on Moscow Road in northern Hillsdale County.

According to our media partners at MLive, John McCormack, 54, of Jerome was riding south around 11:30 p.m. Friday near Strubel Road.

State Police investigators say McCormick tried to brake but hit the deer and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Troopers found him in the road and began first aid.

McCormick was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health where he died later.

State Police are continuing the investigation.

