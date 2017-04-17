Michigan targets deadly opioid rise

FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013 file photo shows OxyContin pills are arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. In a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in December 2015, drug overdoses in the U.S. rose again in 2014, driven by surges in deaths from heroin and powerful prescription painkillers such as Vicodin and Oxycontin. Overall, overdose deaths in the U.S. surpassed 47,000  up 7 percent from 2013. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan lawmakers are introducing legislation to help fight rising opioid abuse.

A group of bipartisan lawmakers is looking to tackle the drug epidemic in Michigan through a variety of ways, including health education in schools and creating prescription limits on opioids. They also are promoting the use of an updated database that monitors prescriptions.

Republican Sen. Tonya Schuitmaker of Lawton is sponsoring legislation aimed at requiring prescribers to use the updated system to obtain reports on patients’ drug history and discipline prescribers who do not use it.

Democratic Sen. Steve Bieda of Warren has proposed legislation that would require a better physician-patient relationship before a drug is prescribed.

Bieda says the opioid epidemic issue is not a partisan issue and that everyone needs to come together to combat it.

