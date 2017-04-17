Jackson County debuts mobile app

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Want to know when and where fireworks will be this year in Jackson County? Are you thinking about bidding on a county project?

There’s an app for that now.

Jackson County is debuting a free mobile app for Android and Apple operating systems today.

Through the app people will be able to get the latest County news, find opportunities to bid on County projects and see what jobs are open.

There is also a County calendar of events, a way to make online payments and report problems such as potholes.

“Over 50% of the County’s website visitors utilize mobile devices such as smartphones or tablets,” says County administrator Mike Overton. “The app will provide an easier way to access County information.”

The app is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play store.