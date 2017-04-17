Gas prices dip in Lansing area

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Drivers are getting a little relief at the gas pumps this week.

According to GasBuddy the average price for a gallon of gas has fallen eight cents to $2.47 at Lansing stations.

When comparing prices from this same time last year the prices are nearly 41 cents per gallon higher that in 2016 and eight cents higher than one month ago.

But it’s been worse.

In 2012 the average price of a gallon of gas in Lansing was $3.96.

“The national average gasoline price climbed to its highest level since September 5, 2015 on the $6 per barrel rise in oil prices over the last few weeks, supported by last week’s decline in oil inventories and pressure from geopolitical tensions,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. “Just 405 gas stations in the U.S. are selling gasoline at $2 per gallon or less, a far cry from a year ago when over 80,000 stations were at the level.”

Prices for gas in Flint are right around $2.40 while Ann Arbor is at $2.51.

DeHaan expects the price of gas to ease as refiners complete the transition to summer blend fuel.