ELPD investigate sexual assault at high school

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – East Lansing Police are investigating a sexual assault last week at East Lansing High School.

According to East Lansing Police Lt. Steve Gonzalez, the assault was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

It’s being investigated as a first-degree criminal sexual conduct crime.

There have not been any arrests but Lt. Gonzalez confirms with 6 News that a suspect has been identified and interviewed.

He would not provide any more details about the suspect or victim.

First-degree criminal sexual conduct is defined as an alleged non-consensual sexual penetration, with the victim being incapacitated and suffering an injury, force or coercion with personal injury, a weapon being used or occurring during a felony.

