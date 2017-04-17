“Dixie” Pet Of The Day April 17

Meet “Dixie”, our Pet Of The Day today. Dixie appears to be around 1 1/2 to 2 years old. Dixie is a very rare breed…she is what is known as a polka dot-pit princess.

This pretty girl has the softest fur ever. Dixie has done well with most other dogs, but we always encourage a “meet & greet” for dogs to meet.

This sweet girl is doing great in her foster home! She is housebroken, crates nicely and has been non-reactive to other dogs, she is cuddly, she entertains herself and she will do anything if you have a small piece of cheese as a training treat! She is a real people pleaser.

Dixie will need some work on the leash. A harness would be a great place to start. However, when off leash and in your home, she relaxes pretty easily. She is quick to be close to her humans and get whatever belly rubs she can. For a year & 1/2, she is surprisingly low key.

She would do best in a home with older kids simply due to her size and her “bull in a china shop” qualities.

Dixie was checked by a vet, she’s current on all her vaccinations and has been spayed.

If you would like to learn more about Dixie you can contact the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440.