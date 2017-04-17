6 Sports Play of the Week April 17

It’s Monday and that means it’s time for the 6 Sports Play of the Week. This week we stop at Sunday’s baseball game between the visiting Ohio State Buckeyes and the home Spartans. A long shot off a Buckeye bat turns into a demonstration of hillclimbing in right-center field. It’s an acrobatic catch and that’s good enough to be our Play of the Week.
