2 Detroit officers hurt in shooting after reported burglary

By Published:

DETROIT (AP) – Detroit police say two officers have been wounded in a shooting while responding to a reported burglary on the city’s west side.

Chief James Craig says several calls were made to police Sunday about a possible burglary and when officers responded about 11:45 p.m. a 19-year-old man fired a shotgun from inside the home. Craig says one officer was shot in the face and the other was wounded in the arm.

The officer shot in the face was in critical condition and the other, who may have been hit by shrapnel, was expected to be OK.

They were outside when they were fired upon. Craig says the shooter may not have realized police were at the door. Craig says the man, his mother and a sibling were taken into custody.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s