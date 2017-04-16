BREAKING: Manhunt underway for man who livestreamed homicide

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland’s police chief says a manhunt is underway for a suspect they say killed a man while streaming the homicide live on Facebook.

Calvin Williams said Sunday that he’s urging Steve Stephens to turn himself in and not to “do anymore harm to anybody.”

Police say Stephens broadcast the video live on the social media network. It was up for about three hours before it was removed.

The suspect said in the video he has also killed more than a dozen other people. Williams said police have not verified that information.

Police say Stephens should be considered armed and dangerous. No information about the victim has been released.

Williams said Stephens may be driving a newer model white Ford Fusion.

Facebook released a statement condemning the killing of a Cleveland man that police say was carried out live on the social media site.

The company on Sunday called it a “horrific crime,” and said that it works hard to “keep a safe environment on Facebook.”

Police say Steve Stephens shot 74-year-old Robert Goodwin Sr. Sunday afternoon while he was recording live on Facebook.

In the video, Stephens says he has also killed more than a dozen other people. Police have not verified that information.

Police continue to search for Stephens, who they say should be considered armed and dangerous. They say he may be driving a newer model white Ford Fusion. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story.