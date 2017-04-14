School volunteer charged with sexually assaulting a child

A former volunteer at a mid-Michigan school is facing charges after prosecutors say he was involved with a young teenager.

Kenneth Tennant, a 47-year-old from Perry, faces one count of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct with a person between 13 and 15, as well as one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes.

According to court records, the crime happened back in October. Tennant was arrested and arraigned in March.

Tennant had worked as a volunteer at a Webberville school.

“The Webberville school officials were made aware of an alleged inappropriate situation involving a former volunteer assistant coach and former student,” said Superintendent Brian Friddle in a statement. “This volunteer has not been involved with the team during the current school year and the District has been cooperating fully with law enforcement.”

Tennant’s attorney says his client is presumed innocent and that it’s up to the government to prove the case against him.

“He’s looking forward to presenting his defense in court,” said Patrick O’Keefe.

Tennant’s case was bound over to circuit court. He is out on bond and scheduled to be back in court at the end of the month.