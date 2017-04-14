Police identify woman killed in train accident

Police at Michigan State University say a woman who was hit by a train in early April has died.

Sue Watrous was hit by a train at the East Lansing station on the evening of April 5th.

Rescue crews were able to pull her from the scene, keeping her alive initially.

But Watrous died on Monday, five days after the accident.

Watrous, who was from the Flint area, had turned 66-years-old about a week before the accident.

And police say they are looking at this as a potential accident. They don’t suspect foul play.

MSU police continue to investigate the case along with officials from Amtrak, Canadian National, and the Federal Railroad Administration.

They’re awaiting autopsy and toxicology reports, which could take two to three months to complete.