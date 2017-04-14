Partnership develops plan for improving Detroit air quality

DETROIT (AP) – Academics and community activists have put together a plan for improving air quality in Detroit.

A partnership called Community Action to Promote Healthy Environments will release the plan Tuesday.

The coalition says people living and working in Detroit are exposed to elevated levels of a variety of air pollutants.

Stuart Batterman of the University of Michigan School of Public Health says that can cause asthma, cardiovascular and respiratory problems, making people less productive as they miss work or school.

The plan suggests a number of steps. Among them are improving controls on smokestacks, increasing use of renewable energy, retrofitting diesel engines and installing indoor air filters in schools, homes and businesses.

It also calls for reducing vehicle idling and for better enforcement of air quality regulations.