UPDATE: Mid-Michigan part of huge multi-state drug bust

UPDATE (10:50 a.m.): Michigan State Police say they’ve identified 15 suspects so far, and that they expect to name more as they conduct interviews and continue to work the case.

ORIGINAL STORY (10:23 a.m.): Police found more than half a million dollars in drugs, guns, and cash in a huge raid that took place on Wednesday in Jackson, Hillsdale, and Lenawee counties.

Officers and investigators from a dozen different agencies executed 10 search warrants at homes in Somerset, Liberty, Spring Arbor and Woodstock Townships and say they recovered:

Almost 500 marijuana plants

4 pounds of marijuana wax/butane hash oil (worth $41,000)

20 pounds of processed marijuana (worth $50,000)

1,300 Mason jars psilocybin mushroom spores (worth $386,000)

$139,000 in cash

17 long guns

8 hand guns

8 vehicles

Liberty and Spring Arbor Townships are in Jackson County. Somerset Township is in Hillsdale County. Woodstock Township is in Lenawee County.

The investigation lasted several months and included the help of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

No one has been taken into custody, but charges are pending against some suspects.

Aaron Dimick is working this story out of the Jackson Bureau and will have more tonight on 6 News.