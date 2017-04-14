Michigan is #1…in identity theft

Michigan leads the nation when it comes to the highest rate of identity theft.

That’s according to a study by the website 247wallstreet.com.

The website says it used the Federal Trade Commission’s “2017 Consumer Sentinel Network Data Book” and crunched the numbers.

It says Michigan has the highest rate of identity thefts with 175.6 per 100,000 people.

The 17,430 reported cases is the 6th highest (by state) in actual numbers.

Hawaii had the lowest rate in the nation with 55.2 cases per 100,000 residents.

The number of identity theft crimes is on the rise overall – from 246,214 in 2006 to 399,225 in 2016, according to the website.

The site also says many people don’t report their cases to police because they don’t think there’s much police can do about it. They say only about a quarter of cases repoted to the FTC are also reported to police.