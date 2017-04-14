Man and mother charged in beating of 3-year-old girl

A man and a mother are in trouble with the law after a 3-year-old ended up in the hospital.

The Barry County prosecutor charged Karol Dann Blanchard and John McKinzie Munro III with first degree child abuse for the beating of Blanchard’s little girl.

The prosecutor’s office says the girl was apparently beaten over a long period of time.

Munro also faces charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a switchblade.

Blanchard also faces second degree child abuse charges because prosecutors say she didn’t protect her daughter against abuse my Munro.

A judge set Munro’s bond at a $1 million and Blanchard’s at $500,000.

If convicted, they face up to life in prison on the 1st degree charge.

Blanchard’s 2nd degree charges carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Munro’s other charges are misdemeanors.